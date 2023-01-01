This César Pelli–designed tower, which opened in March 2014, is Japan's tallest building (300m, 60 storeys). The observatory on the 16th floor is free, but admission is required for the highly recommended top-level Harukas 300 observation deck, which has incredible 360-degree views of the whole Kansai region through windows that run several storeys high. There's also an open-air atrium. It houses Japan's largest department store (Kintetsu, floors B2–14), the Abeno Harukas Art Museum, a hotel, offices and restaurants.

The brave can take part in Edge of Harukas (¥1000) where you walk the 20-metre-long ledge while tethered to the building; bring your passport. Although Abeno Harukas is Japan's tallest building, the tallest structure is Tokyo Sky Tree, at 634m.