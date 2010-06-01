Imamiya Ebisu-jinja

Nicknamed 'Ebessan', this famous shrine is said to have been founded by Japan's most revered historical figure, the priest-prince Shotoku-taishi, c AD 600. Though many deities have been worshiped here over the centuries, it is now considered the home of the Shintō god of commerce (making the shrine popular with business owners). It hosts the Tōka Ebisu festival each January.

If you're catching the Nankai line from Namba Station, be sure to catch a local train as the express trains don't stop at Imamiya-Ebisu.