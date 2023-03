This tiny temple hidden down a narrow alley houses a statue of Fudō Myō-ō (a deity of esoteric Buddhism), covered in thick moss. It's a favourite of people employed in mizu shōbai ('water trade' – a euphemism for the sexually charged night world), who pause before work to throw some water on the statue.

Hōzen-ji Yokochō, the alley filled with traditional restaurants and bars, runs between the temple and the Sennichi-mae shopping arcade.