This strolling garden in the northeast corner of Shitennō-ji illustrates a Buddhist parable of overcoming earthly hell to arrive at paradise, symbolised by the pond of lotuses. Note that the garden is often closed during the first 10 days of the month.
Honbō-teien
Osaka
