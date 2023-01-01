When Tsūten-kaku was first built in 1912, it was, at 63m high, the second tallest structure in Asia and the pride of Osaka. Damaged by fire in 1943, it was rebuilt in 1956 (following popular demand) with a new 103m-high steel-frame tower that now serves as a retro symbol of Shin-Sekai. There's an observation deck on the 5th floor.

The rebuilt tower was designed by Tachū Naitō – the same engineer who would later design Tokyo Tower. Note at certain times it does hold monkey performances inside near the entrance, which some visitors may find disturbing.