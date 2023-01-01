Formerly the building here was the hut of Mukai Kyorai, the best-known disciple of the illustrious haiku poet Bashō. You can wander the small garden where you'll find stones engraved with poems, including one with a haiku by Bashō, and take a peek inside the rooms of the cottage.

Legend holds that Kyorai dubbed the house Rakushisha (literally, ‘House of the Fallen Persimmons’) after he woke one morning following a fierce storm to find the persimmons he had planned to sell were all fallen from the trees in the garden and scattered on the ground.