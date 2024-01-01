Seiryō-ji

Arashiyama & Sagano

This local temple and its peaceful gardens makes for a quiet change from the touristy temples along the main drag. It has an important standing wooden statue of Shaka, one of Japan's most famous Nyorai (historical term for Buddha), usually on display on the 8th of the month in April, May, October and November from 11am.

Nearby Arashiyama & Sagano attractions

1. Rakushisha

0.27 MILES

Formerly the building here was the hut of Mukai Kyorai, the best-known disciple of the illustrious haiku poet Bashō. You can wander the small garden where…

2. Nonomiya-jinja

0.37 MILES

This small shrine is where imperial princesses were sent for purification before serving at the Ise shrine. It features in the famous Japanese novel The…

3. Nison-in

0.4 MILES

This is a popular spot with maple-leaf watchers. Originally built in the 9th century by Emperor Saga, the temple houses two important Kamakura-era Buddha…

4. Jōjakkō-ji

0.41 MILES

This temple is perched on top of a mossy knoll and is famed for its brilliant maple trees, which turn a lovely crimson red in November, and its thatched…

5. Tenryū-ji North Gate

0.42 MILES

By exiting Tenryū-ji via this gate and taking a quick left, you'll find yourself almost immediately in the famous Arashiyama Bamboo Grove.

6. Daikaku-ji

0.42 MILES

After a 25-minute walk northeast of Nison-in you will find Daikaku-ji, one of Kyoto’s less-commonly visited temples. It was built in the 9th century as a…

7. Giō-ji

0.43 MILES

This tiny temple near the north end of the main Arashiyama sightseeing route is one of Kyoto's hidden gems. Its main attraction is the lush moss garden…

8. Takiguchi-dera

0.45 MILES

Takiguchi-dera was founded by Heian-era nobleman Takiguchi Nyūdō, who entered the priesthood after being forbidden by his father to marry his peasant…