Welcome to Ella
In recent years, Ella's popularity has soared and the town's attractiveness has been somewhat compromised by some multistorey concrete eyesores.
4-Night Sri Lanka Tour from Colombo
Day 1: Colombo/Kandy Upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, you will be greeted and picked up by your driver/guide. You can also be picked up at your hotel which you are staying in Colombo. After pick-up proceed to Kandy which is significant as it was the last capital of the ancient kings’ era in Sri Lanka. It is located on a highland surrounded by mountains and it is home to tea plantations and biodiversity. En-route visit Spice Garden where spices and herbs are a major product in Sri Lanka. Visit Kandy Tooth Temple (This temple was built between the years if 1687 to 1707 by the Kandyan Kings present at the time. It houses a tooth that belonged to ‘Lord Buddha.)After visiting tooth temple, the itinerary ends for the day. Check in to your Hotel in Kandy. Day 2: Kandy/Dambulla/Sigiriya/Kandy After breakfast proceed to Dambulla and visit the Dambulla Rock Temple which is Constructed during the years of 89-77 BC under the reign of King Vattagamni Abhaya also known as King Valagamba is now a UNESCO World Heritage site. 2nd site we visit is the Famous Sigiriya Rock. Climb the Sigiriya Rock, (Sigriya was built by King Seegiri Kasyapa in the fifth century. Sigiriya or Lion Rock is a great achievement in old times. Assigned a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982, Sigiriya is Asia's best protected city showing complex arranging around the base of the stone, consolidated with modern designing and watering systems. ) After climbing the Sigiriya rock, it would be the perfect time to do the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox- cart, where you can also have a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house. Return to Kandy and stay overnight at the same Hotel. Day 3: Kandy - Ella - Yala Morning after the breakfast drive to Ella, which has a rich bio-diversity with varied vegetation. Ella town has a cooler atmosphere than its environment. En-route visit a tea factory, where tea is a major product in Sri Lanka. Visit tea plantations and waterfalls. After arriving Ella, climb little Adam's Peak which is Ella’s best known tourist attraction. Visit Ella Gap and Ravana Falls. Overnight in Ella. Day 4: Ella - TissamaharamaMorning at around 8:00am get some breakfast and drive to Tissamaharama. Do the Yala Safari at 1:30 pm. After the Safari, be in leisure at your Hotel in Tissamaharama. Day 5: Tissamaharama- ColomboYou will be dropped off at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo according to your departure flight schedule.
7-Night Private Tour of Sri Lanka
Day 1: Airport - Colombo You will be picked-up Bandaranaike International Airport and taken to your hotel for check in.Overnight in Colombo Day 2: Colombo - DambullaEnjoy the scenic drive to Dambulla, en-route visit Dambulla Cave Temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.Overnight in Dambulla Day 3: Dambulla - KandyClimb the famous Sigiriya Rock Fortress in the morning, embark on the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox cart, enjoy a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house, and visit a spice garden before arriving in Kandy where you will watch a cultural show in the evening.Overnight in Kandy Day 4: Kandy - Kitulgala - Nuwara EliyaVisit Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Tooth) at 6am and the Botanic Garden, Gem Museum, and Silk factory. Journey to Kitulgala to do water rafting. If you do not want to water raft, you may choose to proceed directly to Nuwara Eliya to visit a tea plantation and factory to learn about this native product. Visit Devon Falls, one of the most popular waterfalls in Sri Lanka.Overnight in Nuwara Eliya Day 5: Nuwaraeliya - Ella - TissamaharamaRelax on a 3-hour Ella train trip through beautiful scenery including waterfalls, tea plantations and vegetable gardens. You will be picked up by your driver at the Ella Train Station and proceed to Tissamaharama, which takes approximately 2 hours.Overnight in Tissamaharama Day 6: Tissamaharama - Mirissa Embark on a Yala Safari at 5:30am and proceed to Mirissa, en-route visit the Hummanaya Blow Hole, the second-largest blow hole in the world. Overnight in Mirissa Day 7: Mirissa - Galle - BentotaEnjoy whale watching at 5:30am, after that proceed to Bentota. En-route watch stilt fishermen, visit Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and do Maduganga Boat safari where you are taken to the small cinnamon islands. Visit a turtle farm in Kosgoda.Overnight in Bentota Day 8: Bentota - Colombo There is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred back to Colombo and dropped off at Bandaranaike International Airport.
Little Adam's Peak, Nine Arch Bridge Full-Day Private Trek
You will be met by an experienced hiking guide in Ella town at 7 am where you will be given a brief rundown of the hiking route. You will then be hiking up to Little Adams Peak. This mountain has an elevation of 1141 m above sea level, and gains its name from its similarity of shape to the famous Adam’s Peak, the fifth tallest mountain in Sri Lanka. The summit of the mountain has great panoramic views, especially in the morning when you will be hiking. After spending some time at the top you will be returning to the base. The entire climb up and down will take two hours. You will be able to have breakfast at the base of Little Adam’s Peak, once you come down. You can either choose to bring a packed breakfast or buy some of the delicious local food sold at the little cool spots available at the trail head. Alternatively, if you wish, you could choose to have breakfast at 98 Acres Resort, nearby. You will hike cross-country through some woods to reach the Nine Arches Bridge. This incredible historical viaduct built entirely from stone, bricks and cement (with no steel) was created in the British era of Sri Lanka. It spans a space of over 300 feet and has a height of approximately 100 feet. You will be able walk along the railroad passing over the bridge, and listen to your hiking guide explain the history and stories about Nine Arches. You can also get some excellent photographs and create some memories. Continuing on you will hike along the railroad till you reach the Demodara Railway Station. This station has a unique architectural design hailing from the British Colonial Era. The railway line loops back around to enter a tunnel running below the railway station. This spiral loop allows the trains to go through the same location twice. You will be finishing your hike at this interesting location, the Demodara Railway Station, at approximately 5 pm completing your tour.
9-Night Grand Tour in Sri Lanka
Day 1: Colombo/Dambulla Pickup from the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo and transfer to Dambulla. En-route, stop by the Spice Garden where all sort of spices and herbs are described. Overnight in Dambulla. Day 2: Dambulla/Sigiriya/Dambulla After breakfast, visit Dambulla Cave Temple which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Afterwards, climb the famous Sigiriya rock, which was also assigned a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982. In evening do the Sigiriya Village tour in an Ox- cart, where you can also have a traditional Sri Lankan lunch in a tree house. Stay overnight in Dambulla. Day 3: Dambulla/Kandy After breakfast, drive to Kandy and visit the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. It is a Buddhist temple in the city of Kandy and is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy. In the evening at 5pm, watch a cultural show in Kandy, where all the traditional dances are shown on stage. Check in to a hotel in Kandy. Day 4: Kandy/Kitulgala/Nuwara Eliya After breakfast, visit the Botanical Garden followed by a Kandy city tour. Later on, drive to Kitulgala and have fun with water rafting that takes you along the water for 5 km. En route to Nuwara Eliya, visit a tea factory. On the way you can observe tea plantations and waterfalls. Stay overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Day 5: Nuwaraeliya - Ella In the morning you take a train trip from Nuwara Eliya to Ella, approximately 3 hours. During the ride, enjoy the beauty of Sri Lanka while passing through the middle of the tea plantations and vegetable gardens. Visit Little Adam's Peak in Ella; it offers splendid views and a not-too-hard trek. Stay overnight in Ella. Day 6: Ella/Tissamaharama Drive to Tissamaharama in the morning, and after check-in at the hotel, visit the Yala Safari at 1:30pm. After spending 3-4 hours in Yala National Park, transfer back to the hotel and you can explore for the rest of the day. Day 7: Tissamaharama/Mirissa Drive to Mirissa and have fun with scuba diving, whale watching (depending on the season). Stay overnight in a Mirissa hotel. Day 8: Mirissa/Galle/Hikkaduwa/Kosgoda/Bentota Visit the Hummanaya Blow Hole which is the second largest blow hole in the world, followed by the famous Galle Fort. Also, explore the moonstone mine in Hikkaduwa, and the Kosgoda turtle farm. Stay overnight in Bentota. Day 9: Bentota Enjoy a leisure day exploring the beautiful city of Bentota and take it easy at your hotel. Day 10: Bentota/Colombo There is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred to the airport in Colombo according to your flight departure time.
Private 6-Day Sightseeing Tour around Sri Lanka
Day 1: Airport/Negombo Pickup from the Bandaranaike International Airport and transfer to a Hotel in Negombo for Check in. Feel free to relax yourself at your hotel, after a long flight. Day 2: Negombo/Kandy After breakfast proceed to Kandy, the second largest city in Sri Lanka located in the Central Province. It was the last capital of the ancient kings' era of Sri Lanka. The city lies in the midst of hills in the Kandy plateau, which crosses an area of tropical plantations, mainly tea. Kandy is both an administrative and religious city and is also the capital of the Central Province. Kandy is the home of the famous Temple of the Tooth Relic. En-route to Kandy visit Herbal garden. Watch a cultural show starting at 5pm and afterwards visit the Tooth Temple in the evening. Stay overnight in Kandy. Day 3: Kandy /Kitulgala /Nuwara Eliya After breakfast proceed to Nuwara Eliya, it is located at a rise of 1890 meters over the sea level and is the most elevated city in Sri Lanka. En-route go water rafting in Kitulgala, visit a tea factory and watch tea picking as Nuwara Eliya is very famous for its tea. Stay overnight in Nuwara Eliya. Day 4: Nuwara Eliya/Ella/Tissamaharama After breakfast, go on the Ella train trip from Nuwara Eliya to Ella, which takes approximately 3 hours. Train goes through wonderful sites, which is surrounded by tea plantations and vegetable gardens. After the train trip proceed to Tissamaharama. Overnight in Tissamaharama. Day 5: Tissamaharama/Mirissa In the morning from 5:30am to 10:30am go on the Yala Safari in a Safari Jeep. Yala national park spreads over an area of 1260 square kilometers. It is the most visited and second largest national park in Sri Lanka. After the Safari proceed to Mirissa. Check in to your Hotel at Mirissa. Day 6: Mirissa/ColomboYou can do whale watching at 5.00 am. It depends on your departure time at the airport. You will be transferred back to Colombo and dropped off at Bandaranaike International Airport.
Udawalawe National Park Safari Adventure from Ella
We arrange this Udawalawa National park tip as 2 sessions from Ella. Morning and afternoon session. for morning session Your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Ella or in the nearby area around 4.00 o clock. In the morning 6.00am Reach to The Park and start the morning session of safari, board into the Safari Jeep and 3-hour of wildlife spotting in Udawalawe National Park. Early-morning arrival gives you a better chance in some months of the year of seeing some of the Park's wild animals, including elephants, sloth bears, sambar deer, wild boar, water buffalo, jungle fowl, eagles, monitors, and crocodiles with amazing colorful Nature with morning sunrise. if you are looking forward to the afternoon session of the safari, we will pick you up around 9.30am from your staying location in Ella. reach to the park 11.30am. after the lunch start the afternoon session of the safari. we will inform and advise you about the which session is better for your trip by taking in into consideration of current climate and other several environmental conditions in the Udawalawa national park area which cause wildlife appearance.Please Note: we give the priority to guest requests when arranging the National Park Trip. therefore you could choose your safari session according to your travel schedule.Stopping for lunch en-route in Udawalawe (own cost). If you wish, you have the option to spend 45 minutes at Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home (own cost), which was set up with help from the Born Free Foundation and looks after orphaned elephant calves until they are strong enough to survive in their natural habitat. If you do morning session you will be back to your staying hotel at Ella around 12.00pm. otherwise, if you do afternoon session of safari, you will be back to your staying hotel at Ella around 5.30pm where you will be dropped off at your hotel.given time might be changed upon weather and traffic condition.