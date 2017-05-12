Little Adam's Peak, Nine Arch Bridge Full-Day Private Trek

You will be met by an experienced hiking guide in Ella town at 7 am where you will be given a brief rundown of the hiking route. You will then be hiking up to Little Adams Peak. This mountain has an elevation of 1141 m above sea level, and gains its name from its similarity of shape to the famous Adam’s Peak, the fifth tallest mountain in Sri Lanka. The summit of the mountain has great panoramic views, especially in the morning when you will be hiking. After spending some time at the top you will be returning to the base. The entire climb up and down will take two hours. You will be able to have breakfast at the base of Little Adam’s Peak, once you come down. You can either choose to bring a packed breakfast or buy some of the delicious local food sold at the little cool spots available at the trail head. Alternatively, if you wish, you could choose to have breakfast at 98 Acres Resort, nearby. You will hike cross-country through some woods to reach the Nine Arches Bridge. This incredible historical viaduct built entirely from stone, bricks and cement (with no steel) was created in the British era of Sri Lanka. It spans a space of over 300 feet and has a height of approximately 100 feet. You will be able walk along the railroad passing over the bridge, and listen to your hiking guide explain the history and stories about Nine Arches. You can also get some excellent photographs and create some memories. Continuing on you will hike along the railroad till you reach the Demodara Railway Station. This station has a unique architectural design hailing from the British Colonial Era. The railway line loops back around to enter a tunnel running below the railway station. This spiral loop allows the trains to go through the same location twice. You will be finishing your hike at this interesting location, the Demodara Railway Station, at approximately 5 pm completing your tour.