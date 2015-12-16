Penang Hill and Kek Lok Si Buddhist Temple Afternoon Tour

After pickup from your hotel, travel by air-conditioned vehicle with a guide who shares informative commentary on Penang. Drive to the Georgetown station where you board the Penang Hill Railway, a funicular train that takes approximately 20 minutes to climb Penang Hill, Malaysia's oldest hill station. During the ride, look for monkeys and other creatures that live in the lush forest. At the summit, situated 2,695 feet (821 meters) above Georgetown, enjoy the cooler air and panoramic views of the lush mountains and city below. Then hop back in your vehicle to visit Kek Lok Si. Also known as the Pagoda of Ten Thousand Buddhas, Kek Lok Si is considered one of the largest and most impressive Buddhist temples in Southeast Asia. Built in 1890 by a Chinese Buddhist immigrant, Kek Lok Si remains an important cornerstone of the Malay-Chinese community. Carved into the slope of Air Itam, close to Penang Hill, the temple features a seven-tiered pagoda with a combination of Chinese, Thai and Burmese craftsmanship and architectural features. Your guide shows you around the vast temple complex, pointing out important features including a bronze statue of Guanyin, the Goddess of Mercy, that stands 99 feet (30 meters) tall. Stop at the Pond of Longevity, where hundreds of tortoises live after being set free by devotees; your guide explains how tortoises represent longevity, endurance and strength in Chinese culture. At the end of a fascinating 4-hour tour, your guide returns you to your hotel.