If you can tear yourself away, the rest of the island is rich in palm-fringed beaches and fishing villages, mountainous jungle and farms growing nutmeg and durian. And there's even more of the state to explore across in Penang's mainland section, Seberang Perai.
Penang activities
Penang Hill and Kek Lok Si Buddhist Temple Afternoon Tour
After pickup from your hotel, travel by air-conditioned vehicle with a guide who shares informative commentary on Penang. Drive to the Georgetown station where you board the Penang Hill Railway, a funicular train that takes approximately 20 minutes to climb Penang Hill, Malaysia's oldest hill station. During the ride, look for monkeys and other creatures that live in the lush forest. At the summit, situated 2,695 feet (821 meters) above Georgetown, enjoy the cooler air and panoramic views of the lush mountains and city below. Then hop back in your vehicle to visit Kek Lok Si. Also known as the Pagoda of Ten Thousand Buddhas, Kek Lok Si is considered one of the largest and most impressive Buddhist temples in Southeast Asia. Built in 1890 by a Chinese Buddhist immigrant, Kek Lok Si remains an important cornerstone of the Malay-Chinese community. Carved into the slope of Air Itam, close to Penang Hill, the temple features a seven-tiered pagoda with a combination of Chinese, Thai and Burmese craftsmanship and architectural features. Your guide shows you around the vast temple complex, pointing out important features including a bronze statue of Guanyin, the Goddess of Mercy, that stands 99 feet (30 meters) tall. Stop at the Pond of Longevity, where hundreds of tortoises live after being set free by devotees; your guide explains how tortoises represent longevity, endurance and strength in Chinese culture. At the end of a fascinating 4-hour tour, your guide returns you to your hotel.
Penang Island Discovery Morning Tour
You'll be picked up from your Penang hotel and taken to a Batik Factory to experience the traditional technique of batik printing using wax and dyes. Learn about the rubber tapping, spices and local Penang fruits on this discovery tour. Tour continues to a Malay Kampung, an old style Malaysian village, where you will have the chance to mingle with the locals. Visit the legendary Snake Temple, where green Pit Vipers adorn the altars. Observe the art of jewelery making at the OE Design, an international jewelry factory located at the Free Trade Zone. See how gold, platinum and gemstones are put together into a fine piece of jewelry. View the 3rd longest bridge in the world which links the Penang Island to the mainland and journey through historic Georgetown before returning to your hotel.
Penang Shared Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Minicoach Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer!
Private Transfer: Penang Arrival Airport to Hotel Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Sedan Car (1 to 2 people) Air-conditioned Minivan (3 to 6 people) Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Penang Shared Departure Transfer: Hotel to Airport
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your Hotel to Airport transfer, you will be required to reconfirm exact pick up times and places (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Vehicles used: Air-conditioned minicoach
Penang City Tour
Take a drive through colonial Georgetown to Fort Cornwallis, the most prominent historical remains of Penang. Learn about the strait settlement history and rich heritage of Penang at the State Museum. Visit the colorful Little India and the bustling Chinatown before stopping at Royal Selangor to witness the unique art of Pewter craftsmanship. Then, head to Wat Chayamankalaram, which houses one of the world's largest reclining Buddha. Finally, visit the Penang State Museum, a colonial era-building housing both a museum and an art gallery, showcasing exhibits about the history and heritage of Malaysia, China and Inda. Option to drop off for shopping at Gurney Plaza.