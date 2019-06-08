Tropical Spice Garden

Facing a beautiful white-sand beach on the 101 bus route, this beautifully landscaped oasis preserves 500 species of tropical flora, spread across 200 fragrant hectares. Armed with an audio guide (included with admission), you can wander independently among lily ponds and terraced gardens, learning about local spices, medicinal plants and deadly natural poisons. Alternatively, join one of three daily guided tours (9am, 11am and 1.30pm).

The garden also offers well-regarded cooking courses and superior Thai restaurant Tree Monkey.