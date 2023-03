Entopia is about so much more than tropical butterflies – although there's some 13,000 of these beauties from around 120 species fluttering freely around the well-designed attraction's outdoor gardens. You'll also be able to see and learn about all kinds of insects and invertebrates while wandering around this large maze-like environment.

Count on spending at least a couple of hours here to see everything; there's a good cafe you can pause at halfway around. Last entry is at 5pm.