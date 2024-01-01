Weird and wonderful nepenthes (Monkey Cup) species from around the world are planted in this mossy garden. The guides will explain how these carnivorous plants feed on insects. It's a nice location on Penang Hill to go for a walk, or a ride on one of the electric buggies; there's also a cafe.
Monkeycup@Penang Hill
Penang
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.09 MILES
The most photographed building in George Town, this magnificent 38-room, 220-window mansion was built in the 1880s and rescued from ruin in the 1990s…
4.88 MILES
At 23 sq km, this is Malaysia's smallest national park, but it's beach-fringed forests are home to silvered leaf monkeys, flying lemurs, leopard cats and…
3.75 MILES
Facing a beautiful white-sand beach on the 101 bus route, this beautifully landscaped oasis preserves 500 species of tropical flora, spread across 200…
5.52 MILES
Lovingly restored, this ostentatious, mint-green structure was one of the most stunning private residences in George Town. Every door, wall and archway is…
1.38 MILES
Malaysia's largest Buddhist temple is a colourful explosion of statues, pagodas and pavilions, cascading down a hillside in Air Itam, around 8km from the…
5.23 MILES
The most spectacular clanhouse in George Town, Khoo Kongsi is an explosion of colour. Intricate ceramic mosaics of immortals, carp and dragons dance…
5.34 MILES
Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this temple is the liveliest place of worship in George Town. The current temple was built in the early 19th…
0.88 MILES
Bordering one of Penang's two virgin rainforest reserves, the spine of this fantastic addition to the Penang Hill experience is a finely crafted 1.6km…
Nearby Penang attractions
1. Bellevue Ginger Garden & Aviary
0.87 MILES
Located in front of the only hotel on Penang Hill, this small garden and aviary is stocked with a handful of exotic birds.
0.88 MILES
Bordering one of Penang's two virgin rainforest reserves, the spine of this fantastic addition to the Penang Hill experience is a finely crafted 1.6km…
1.38 MILES
Malaysia's largest Buddhist temple is a colourful explosion of statues, pagodas and pavilions, cascading down a hillside in Air Itam, around 8km from the…
1.39 MILES
This seven-tier, 30m-high tower is one of the most striking features of Kek Lok Si Temple. Completed in 1927, the octagonal pagoda is Burmese at the top,…
2.5 MILES
Once a granite quarry, Penang's Botanical Gardens were founded in 1884 by Charles Curtis, a tireless British plant lover who collected the original…
3.02 MILES
About 8km south of Teluk Bahang is this 10-hectare hillside farm, which cultivates more than 250 types of tropical and subtropical fruit trees, native and…
3.08 MILES
This impressive Georgian-style mansion is built on the site of the original residence of Francis Light, founder of the colony and native of Suffolk,…
3.2 MILES
Rising up a hillside on a part of the family’s durian orchard is this amazing conceptual garden where glass artist Fuan Wong marries his collection of…