Once a granite quarry, Penang's Botanical Gardens were founded in 1884 by Charles Curtis, a tireless British plant lover who collected the original specimens and became the first curator. Today, the 30-hectare grounds include a fern rockery, an orchidarium and a lily pond. Follow the 1.5km Curtis Trail, which dips into the jungle, or hike up to Penang Hill.

Also known as the Waterfall Gardens, after the stream that cascades through from Penang Hill, the grounds are populated by many long-tailed macaques. Don’t be tempted to feed them: monkeys do bite, and there’s a RM500 fine if you’re caught.