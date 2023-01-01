P Ramlee House

This museum compound is dedicated to the 1950s and '60s movie star P Ramlee, who was born here. Ramlee was particularly known for his singing; he also acted in and directed 66 films in his lifetime. Although some visitors may not be familiar with his work, the grounds and displays are interesting, and there are a few kitschy souvenirs in the museum’s gift shop.

P Ramlee’s music plays as a constant soundtrack throughout the compound, which includes his birthplace, a humble, thoroughly restored kampung (village) house built in 1926. The house is about 5km west of George Town; a taxi here costs RM15.