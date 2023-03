This Thai temple, dating from 1942, is home to the 'Lifting Buddha', a renowned, 100-year-old, gold-leaf-encrusted Buddha statue about the size of a well-fed house cat. If you can lift the statue while concentrating on your wish, then your wish may come true. To confirm this, attempt to lift the statue a second time; if it has now suddenly become too heavy to lift then your wish will come true!

The temple is about 2.5km northwest of central George Town; a taxi here will cost RM15.