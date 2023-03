The Temple of the Reclining Buddha is a typical Thai temple, complete with mosaic-covered naga serpents guarding the entrance, a sharp-eaved pagoda roof, and a barrel-shaped chedi (stupa) in the compound. Inside the main hall is a 33m-long reclining Buddha draped in a gold-leafed robe.

The temple is about 2.5km northwest of central George Town; a taxi here is about RM15.