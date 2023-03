Penang's first Buddhist temple was built in 1805 by migrants from Myanmar (Burma). A series of panel paintings on the life of the Buddha line the walkways, while inside typically round-eyed, serene-faced Burmese Buddha statues stare out at worshippers.

The temple, which has been significantly added to over the years, is located about 2.5km northwest of central George Town; a taxi here will cost RM20.