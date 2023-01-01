Penang Museum

Penang's state-run museum includes exhibits on the history, customs and traditions of the island’s various ethnic groups, with photos, videos, documents, costumes, furniture and other well-labelled, engaging displays. The history gallery includes a collection of early-19th-century watercolours by Captain Robert Smith, an engineer with the East India Company, and prints showing landscapes of old Penang.

On our visit, the museum's usual location on Lr Farquhar was undergoing renovation and exhibitions were temporarily rehoused here at the Penang State Museum Board. When finished in 2020, it's expected to return to Lr Farquhar.