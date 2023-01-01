Hin Bus Depot

The industrial remains of this former bus station have become a vibrant hub for George Town's burgeoning contemporary art scene. There are cafes and pop-up shops, and half a dozen artists studios and a gallery host exhibitions (ranging from sculpture to photography). Swing by for the arts-and-crafts market every Sunday (11am to 5pm). The open-air areas overflow with murals, sculptures and other pieces of street art.

Within the grounds you'll also find several cafes, and there are several artsy bars nearby.