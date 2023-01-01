The most spectacular clanhouse in George Town, Khoo Kongsi is an explosion of colour. Intricate ceramic mosaics of immortals, carp and dragons dance across the roof ridges, while the gilded beams inside crawl with real and mythical beasts, and antique lanterns sway in the space below. The interior walls feature delicate friezes depicting legendary wedding and birthday celebrations and the 36 celestial guardians. On the last Saturday of each month, entrance is free from 6.30pm to 9pm.

As impressive as it is today, Khoo Kongsi was once even more ostentatious; the structure caught fire on the night it was completed in 1901, an event put down to divine jealousy. The present building dates from 1906.