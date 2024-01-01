Yap Kongsi

George Town

LoginSave

The main structure here, built in a curious art deco-meets-Straits-Chinese' style in 1924, is painted a distinctive shade of light green. It is not always open to the public, but you can usually enter the adjacent temple, Choo Chay Keong; built in a more classic kongsi style. It's also known as the Yap Temple.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Door and blue wall, Penang, Malaysia

    Blue Mansion

    0.43 MILES

    The most photographed building in George Town, this magnificent 38-room, 220-window mansion was built in the 1880s and rescued from ruin in the 1990s…

  • Rainforest canopy walkway

    Penang National Park

    9.53 MILES

    At 23 sq km, this is Malaysia's smallest national park, but it's beach-fringed forests are home to silvered leaf monkeys, flying lemurs, leopard cats and…

  • Offerings before the Datuk Kong tree at the Tropical Spice Garden, Penang, Malaysia

    Tropical Spice Garden

    7.74 MILES

    Facing a beautiful white-sand beach on the 101 bus route, this beautifully landscaped oasis preserves 500 species of tropical flora, spread across 200…

  • Pinang Peranakan Mansion

    Pinang Peranakan Mansion

    0.34 MILES

    Lovingly restored, this ostentatious, mint-green structure was one of the most stunning private residences in George Town. Every door, wall and archway is…

  • Kek Lok Si Temple

    Kek Lok Si Temple

    4.5 MILES

    Malaysia's largest Buddhist temple is a colourful explosion of statues, pagodas and pavilions, cascading down a hillside in Air Itam, around 8km from the…

  • Khoo Kongsi

    Khoo Kongsi

    0.05 MILES

    The most spectacular clanhouse in George Town, Khoo Kongsi is an explosion of colour. Intricate ceramic mosaics of immortals, carp and dragons dance…

  • Kuan Yin Teng

    Kuan Yin Teng

    0.25 MILES

    Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this temple is the liveliest place of worship in George Town. The current temple was built in the early 19th…

  • The Habitat

    The Habitat

    4.77 MILES

    Bordering one of Penang's two virgin rainforest reserves, the spine of this fantastic addition to the Penang Hill experience is a finely crafted 1.6km…

View more attractions

Nearby George Town attractions

1. Asia Camera Museum

0.01 MILES

The contents of a former portrait studio have been relocated to this shophouse on Lr Armenian. A guided tour escorts you to a camera obscura, more than…

2. Hock Teik Cheng Sin Temple

0.02 MILES

This 1850 temple is dedicated to its patron deity, the Taoist God of Prosperity. Resplendent in red, gold and polished black columns, it has quite a few…

3. Teochew Puppet & Opera House

0.05 MILES

A family collection of puppets, costumes and traditional instruments form the basis of this charming specialist museum.

4. Khoo Kongsi

0.05 MILES

The most spectacular clanhouse in George Town, Khoo Kongsi is an explosion of colour. Intricate ceramic mosaics of immortals, carp and dragons dance…

5. Sun Yat Sen Museum

0.06 MILES

Dr Sun Yat Sen was the leader of the 1911 Chinese revolution, which established China as the first republic in Asia. He lived in George Town with his…

6. Batik Painting Museum Penang

0.07 MILES

Penang artist Chuah Thean Teng is credited with applying the age-old local craft of batik (a dye-resist process) to making works of art. Several of his…

7. Acheen St Mosque

0.07 MILES

Built in 1808 by a wealthy Arab trader, the Acheen St Mosque was the focal point for the Malay and Arab traders in this quarter – the oldest Malay kampung…

8. Lebuh Armenian

0.09 MILES

Although this street is named for Penang's Armenian population (such as the famous Sarkies, who established the Eastern & Oriental Hotel), there's no…