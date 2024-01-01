The main structure here, built in a curious art deco-meets-Straits-Chinese' style in 1924, is painted a distinctive shade of light green. It is not always open to the public, but you can usually enter the adjacent temple, Choo Chay Keong; built in a more classic kongsi style. It's also known as the Yap Temple.
Yap Kongsi
George Town
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.43 MILES
The most photographed building in George Town, this magnificent 38-room, 220-window mansion was built in the 1880s and rescued from ruin in the 1990s…
9.53 MILES
At 23 sq km, this is Malaysia's smallest national park, but it's beach-fringed forests are home to silvered leaf monkeys, flying lemurs, leopard cats and…
7.74 MILES
Facing a beautiful white-sand beach on the 101 bus route, this beautifully landscaped oasis preserves 500 species of tropical flora, spread across 200…
0.34 MILES
Lovingly restored, this ostentatious, mint-green structure was one of the most stunning private residences in George Town. Every door, wall and archway is…
4.5 MILES
Malaysia's largest Buddhist temple is a colourful explosion of statues, pagodas and pavilions, cascading down a hillside in Air Itam, around 8km from the…
0.05 MILES
The most spectacular clanhouse in George Town, Khoo Kongsi is an explosion of colour. Intricate ceramic mosaics of immortals, carp and dragons dance…
0.25 MILES
Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this temple is the liveliest place of worship in George Town. The current temple was built in the early 19th…
4.77 MILES
Bordering one of Penang's two virgin rainforest reserves, the spine of this fantastic addition to the Penang Hill experience is a finely crafted 1.6km…
Nearby George Town attractions
0.01 MILES
The contents of a former portrait studio have been relocated to this shophouse on Lr Armenian. A guided tour escorts you to a camera obscura, more than…
0.02 MILES
This 1850 temple is dedicated to its patron deity, the Taoist God of Prosperity. Resplendent in red, gold and polished black columns, it has quite a few…
3. Teochew Puppet & Opera House
0.05 MILES
A family collection of puppets, costumes and traditional instruments form the basis of this charming specialist museum.
0.05 MILES
The most spectacular clanhouse in George Town, Khoo Kongsi is an explosion of colour. Intricate ceramic mosaics of immortals, carp and dragons dance…
0.06 MILES
Dr Sun Yat Sen was the leader of the 1911 Chinese revolution, which established China as the first republic in Asia. He lived in George Town with his…
6. Batik Painting Museum Penang
0.07 MILES
Penang artist Chuah Thean Teng is credited with applying the age-old local craft of batik (a dye-resist process) to making works of art. Several of his…
0.07 MILES
Built in 1808 by a wealthy Arab trader, the Acheen St Mosque was the focal point for the Malay and Arab traders in this quarter – the oldest Malay kampung…
0.09 MILES
Although this street is named for Penang's Armenian population (such as the famous Sarkies, who established the Eastern & Oriental Hotel), there's no…