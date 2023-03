This 1850 temple is dedicated to its patron deity, the Taoist God of Prosperity. Resplendent in red, gold and polished black columns, it has quite a few aliases, such as Poh Hock Seah, Hokkien Kongsi and Tong Kheng Seah. Why so many names? Well, besides serving as a temple and assembly hall, this building has also been the registered headquarters of several clans.