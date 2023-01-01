Pinang Peranakan Mansion

Lovingly restored, this ostentatious, mint-green structure was one of the most stunning private residences in George Town. Every door, wall and archway is carved and gilded, and the grand rooms are furnished with majestic wooden furniture featuring intricate mother-of-pearl inlay. There are displays of antiques, table settings and fascinating B&W photos of the former owners in regal Chinese dress. The house belonged to Chung Keng Quee, a 19th-century merchant, clan leader and community pillar.

Self-guided visits are possible, or enquire about the timing of the daily guided tours (included in the ticket price).

After visiting the main house, also check out Chung Keng Kwi Temple, the adjacent ancestral hall and the attached Straits Chinese Jewellery Museum, with its dazzling collection of vintage bling and glittery wedding outfits, all covered by the same ticket.