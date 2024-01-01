The scallop-topped clocktower at the northern end of Lr Pantai was erected in 1902 by local millionaire Cheah Chen Eok to mark Queen Victoria's diamond jubilee.
Queen Victoria Memorial Clocktower
George Town
