State Assembly Building

On the southern side of the Padang is this neoclassical building dating back to the 19th century.

  • Door and blue wall, Penang, Malaysia

    Blue Mansion

    0.6 MILES

    The most photographed building in George Town, this magnificent 38-room, 220-window mansion was built in the 1880s and rescued from ruin in the 1990s…

  • Rainforest canopy walkway

    Penang National Park

    9.88 MILES

    At 23 sq km, this is Malaysia's smallest national park, but it's beach-fringed forests are home to silvered leaf monkeys, flying lemurs, leopard cats and…

  • Offerings before the Datuk Kong tree at the Tropical Spice Garden, Penang, Malaysia

    Tropical Spice Garden

    8.05 MILES

    Facing a beautiful white-sand beach on the 101 bus route, this beautifully landscaped oasis preserves 500 species of tropical flora, spread across 200…

  • Pinang Peranakan Mansion

    Pinang Peranakan Mansion

    0.18 MILES

    Lovingly restored, this ostentatious, mint-green structure was one of the most stunning private residences in George Town. Every door, wall and archway is…

  • Kek Lok Si Temple

    Kek Lok Si Temple

    5.01 MILES

    Malaysia's largest Buddhist temple is a colourful explosion of statues, pagodas and pavilions, cascading down a hillside in Air Itam, around 8km from the…

  • Khoo Kongsi

    Khoo Kongsi

    0.53 MILES

    The most spectacular clanhouse in George Town, Khoo Kongsi is an explosion of colour. Intricate ceramic mosaics of immortals, carp and dragons dance…

  • Kuan Yin Teng

    Kuan Yin Teng

    0.32 MILES

    Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this temple is the liveliest place of worship in George Town. The current temple was built in the early 19th…

  • The Habitat

    The Habitat

    5.18 MILES

    Bordering one of Penang's two virgin rainforest reserves, the spine of this fantastic addition to the Penang Hill experience is a finely crafted 1.6km…

Nearby George Town attractions

1. Queen Victoria Memorial Clocktower

0.05 MILES

The scallop-topped clocktower at the northern end of Lr Pantai was erected in 1902 by local millionaire Cheah Chen Eok to mark Queen Victoria's diamond…

2. Fort Cornwallis

0.08 MILES

Captain Francis Light first built a wooden fort here in 1786, establishing the free port where trade would, he hoped, be lured from Britain’s Dutch rivals…

3. Padang

0.11 MILES

A typical feature of Malaysian colonial cities is the padang, which is an open playing field surrounded by public buildings. George Town’s padang…

4. House of Yeap Chor Ee

0.12 MILES

Housed in an exquisitely restored three-storey shophouse mansion, this interesting museum is dedicated to a former resident, itinerant barber-turned…

5. Pinang Peranakan Mansion

0.18 MILES

Lovingly restored, this ostentatious, mint-green structure was one of the most stunning private residences in George Town. Every door, wall and archway is…

6. Town Hall

0.19 MILES

The Town Hall, completed in 1880, has a beautiful restored ballroom that is a regular venue for temporary exhibitions and shows. The Town Hall’s Hokkien…

7. City Hall

0.21 MILES

Built in 1903, this Edwardian baroque building facing the Padang houses the Penang Island City Council.

8. Penang State Art Gallery

0.24 MILES

Housed in Dewan Sri Pinang, the island’s first multipurpose hall, this small and rather tired gallery includes a permanent collection of contemporary…