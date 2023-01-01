Kuan Yin Teng

Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this temple is the liveliest place of worship in George Town. The current temple was built in the early 19th century by Hokkien and Cantonese settlers, and it's a hive of activity from early in the morning, as devotees gather to burn paper money for their ancestors, light giant incense sticks adorned with dragons and investigate their future prospects through fortune-telling activities such as throwing numbered sticks known as kau chim.