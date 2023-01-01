This impressive 1903 building, with rows of columns holding up balconies and shaded exterior corridors, is Malaysia's oldest high court. Outside is a statue of James Richardson Logan, a British lawyer who earned his reputation, and much popularity, for representing non-whites in the 19th century.

Logan’s work resulted in the official recognition of a number of Chinese secret societies and their festivals. He also pushed for the Transfer of 1867, which resulted in the Straits Settlements becoming their own colony, as opposed to a subset of British India.