The 1906 offices of The Star newspaper have been transformed into this arts, culture and heritage centre, used for various exhibitions as well as hosting a shop for local publisher Areca Books (www.arecabooks.com) and a souvenir shop. Film shows and events such as a regular artisan craft market are also held here.
The Star Pitt St
George Town
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.34 MILES
The most photographed building in George Town, this magnificent 38-room, 220-window mansion was built in the 1880s and rescued from ruin in the 1990s…
9.62 MILES
At 23 sq km, this is Malaysia's smallest national park, but it's beach-fringed forests are home to silvered leaf monkeys, flying lemurs, leopard cats and…
7.8 MILES
Facing a beautiful white-sand beach on the 101 bus route, this beautifully landscaped oasis preserves 500 species of tropical flora, spread across 200…
0.16 MILES
Lovingly restored, this ostentatious, mint-green structure was one of the most stunning private residences in George Town. Every door, wall and archway is…
4.73 MILES
Malaysia's largest Buddhist temple is a colourful explosion of statues, pagodas and pavilions, cascading down a hillside in Air Itam, around 8km from the…
0.31 MILES
The most spectacular clanhouse in George Town, Khoo Kongsi is an explosion of colour. Intricate ceramic mosaics of immortals, carp and dragons dance…
0.04 MILES
Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this temple is the liveliest place of worship in George Town. The current temple was built in the early 19th…
4.9 MILES
Bordering one of Penang's two virgin rainforest reserves, the spine of this fantastic addition to the Penang Hill experience is a finely crafted 1.6km…
Nearby George Town attractions
0.04 MILES
Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this temple is the liveliest place of worship in George Town. The current temple was built in the early 19th…
0.07 MILES
The oldest Anglican church in Southeast Asia, St George's was constructed in 1816, with backing from the East India Company. In the grounds is a memorial…
0.13 MILES
Built in 1883, Sri Mariamman is George Town’s oldest Hindu house of worship. For local South Indians, the temple fulfils the purpose of a Chinese…
0.14 MILES
This impressive 1903 building, with rows of columns holding up balconies and shaded exterior corridors, is Malaysia's oldest high court. Outside is a…
0.16 MILES
Lovingly restored, this ostentatious, mint-green structure was one of the most stunning private residences in George Town. Every door, wall and archway is…
0.17 MILES
The Catholic Church of the Assumption was founded in 1786, not long after the foundation of Penang, but the present building was constructed in 1861.
0.17 MILES
This beautifully decorated and maintained Clanhouse, belonging to the Penang Teochew Association, dates back to 1870. It features informative displays on…
0.19 MILES
Housed in an exquisitely restored three-storey shophouse mansion, this interesting museum is dedicated to a former resident, itinerant barber-turned…