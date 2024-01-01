The Star Pitt St

George Town

The 1906 offices of The Star newspaper have been transformed into this arts, culture and heritage centre, used for various exhibitions as well as hosting a shop for local publisher Areca Books (www.arecabooks.com) and a souvenir shop. Film shows and events such as a regular artisan craft market are also held here.

