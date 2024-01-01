Kids on a Bicycle Mural

This 2012 work by Ernest Zacharevic is the most famous of George Town's street-art pieces. It features a real bicycle attached to a wall, on which the two laughing children riding the bike are painted. There's almost always crowds of people lining up to insert themselves into the scene and have their photo taken.
