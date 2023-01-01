Lebuh Armenian

Although this street is named for Penang's Armenian population (such as the famous Sarkies, who established the Eastern & Oriental Hotel), there's no evidence that any Armenians actually ever lived here. In the early 1800s the street was known as Malay Lane, and later the Chinese named it pak thang-ah kay (copper worker's street) because brass- and copperwares were sold here. Today, street art, souvenir shops and cafes make it among the most touristy streets in the city.

Once a centre for Chinese secret societies, it was one of the main fighting stages of the 1867 Penang riots.