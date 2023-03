Set up in 1860, this Clanhouse is also known as Kew Leong Tong, which means Hall of Nine Dragons. The association is open to anyone with the surname Lim, no matter their origin, and is the only Clanhouse in Penang with a female patron deity. At the entrance to the shrine, look for the well of Mar Chor Poh, the patron saint of sailors, who also happens to be a Lim.