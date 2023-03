If you don't know your Lat from your Tezuka Osamu, then this is the place to become more closely acquainted with the dynamic work of comic-book artists from across the region. Kids and not a few adults will love this remarkable collection from nine Asian countries, including Malaysia, China, Japan and South Korea. There's a good gift shop, too.

To find the museum, enter the mall from Lr Lintang and take the escalator to the 2nd floor.