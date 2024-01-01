Penang State Museum Board

George Town

LoginSave

Some of the Penang Museum's temporary exhibitions can be seen here at their main offices in the buildings of a former hospital.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Door and blue wall, Penang, Malaysia

    Blue Mansion

    0.76 MILES

    The most photographed building in George Town, this magnificent 38-room, 220-window mansion was built in the 1880s and rescued from ruin in the 1990s…

  • Rainforest canopy walkway

    Penang National Park

    8.81 MILES

    At 23 sq km, this is Malaysia's smallest national park, but it's beach-fringed forests are home to silvered leaf monkeys, flying lemurs, leopard cats and…

  • Offerings before the Datuk Kong tree at the Tropical Spice Garden, Penang, Malaysia

    Tropical Spice Garden

    7.06 MILES

    Facing a beautiful white-sand beach on the 101 bus route, this beautifully landscaped oasis preserves 500 species of tropical flora, spread across 200…

  • Pinang Peranakan Mansion

    Pinang Peranakan Mansion

    1.09 MILES

    Lovingly restored, this ostentatious, mint-green structure was one of the most stunning private residences in George Town. Every door, wall and archway is…

  • Kek Lok Si Temple

    Kek Lok Si Temple

    3.76 MILES

    Malaysia's largest Buddhist temple is a colourful explosion of statues, pagodas and pavilions, cascading down a hillside in Air Itam, around 8km from the…

  • Khoo Kongsi

    Khoo Kongsi

    0.79 MILES

    The most spectacular clanhouse in George Town, Khoo Kongsi is an explosion of colour. Intricate ceramic mosaics of immortals, carp and dragons dance…

  • Kuan Yin Teng

    Kuan Yin Teng

    0.93 MILES

    Dedicated to Kuan Yin, goddess of mercy, this temple is the liveliest place of worship in George Town. The current temple was built in the early 19th…

  • The Habitat

    The Habitat

    4.01 MILES

    Bordering one of Penang's two virgin rainforest reserves, the spine of this fantastic addition to the Penang Hill experience is a finely crafted 1.6km…

View more attractions

Nearby George Town attractions

1. Penang Museum

Penang's state-run museum includes exhibits on the history, customs and traditions of the island’s various ethnic groups, with photos, videos, documents,…

2. Penang Jewish Cemetery

0.13 MILES

Believed to be the oldest single Jewish burial ground in Southeast Asia, here you'll find some 107 graves, the earliest of which dates back to 1835. The…

3. Top at KOMTAR

0.26 MILES

There are all kinds of attractions – most targeted at families – in this major revamp of part of George Town's iconic KOMTAR tower. The biggest draw is…

4. Penang State Gallery

0.26 MILES

This commercial-feeling museum offers a rather breezy overview of the state's history.

5. Hin Bus Depot

0.27 MILES

The industrial remains of this former bus station have become a vibrant hub for George Town's burgeoning contemporary art scene. There are cafes and pop…

6. Rainbow Skywalk

0.27 MILES

Located at the tippy top of George Town's iconic but homely KOMTAR tower, Rainbow Skywalk offers a variety of elevated activities, from a rooftop…

7. Tech Dome Penang

0.27 MILES

More than 120 science and technology exhibits form the basis of this highly interactive, educational museum aimed squarely at school kids. It's all pretty…

8. Komik Asia

0.3 MILES

If you don't know your Lat from your Tezuka Osamu, then this is the place to become more closely acquainted with the dynamic work of comic-book artists…