Believed to be the oldest single Jewish burial ground in Southeast Asia, here you'll find some 107 graves, the earliest of which dates back to 1835. The most recent tombstone is that for David Mordechai, a former manager of the Eastern & Oriental Hotel and the island's last Malaysian-born Jew, who died in 2011.

The well-kept cemetery is tended by Raju, the third generation of his family who has held this post.