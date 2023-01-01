Suffolk House

This impressive Georgian-style mansion is built on the site of the original residence of Francis Light, founder of the colony and native of Suffolk, England. Situated on the banks of the Air Itam river, around 5km west of George Town’s centre, it’s a grand building with sweeping verandahs, a massive ballroom and a breezy colonial plantation feel. A visit is best combined with high tea at the restaurant on the upper floor, in which case entrance is free.

A taxi here from central George Town will cost around RM15.