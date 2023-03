Bordering one of Penang's two virgin rainforest reserves, the spine of this fantastic addition to the Penang Hill experience is a finely crafted 1.6km nature trail. Along it you can access suspended walkways (thrillingly high up in the canopy) and pocket gardens featuring different species of tropical plants. You can explore on your own, but you'll learn more by joining one of the guided tours; ask ahead about night walks and tours aimed at children.