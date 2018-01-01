Welcome to Singaraja
Singaraja was the centre of Dutch power in Bali and remained the administrative centre for the Lesser Sunda Islands (Bali through to Timor) until 1953. It is one of the few places in Bali where there are visible traces of the Dutch period, as well as Chinese and Islamic influences. Today, Singaraja is a major educational and cultural centre, with two university campuses.
There's ongoing talk about building a new international airport in Singaraja. A toll road from the south has also been mooted.
Singaraja and Bedugul North Coast Bali Mountain Tour
In the mountains, vegetation changes and you'll see cabbages, maize and potatoes. Higher still, the countryside is alpine with mosses, creepers and ferns. Visit Candi Kuning fruit and flower market with its exotic wild orchids, roses and even strawberries! In Bedugul, an attractive mountain resort located 850 meters above sea level, serene Lake Beratan fills the ancient crater of Mount Batukaru and the local people honor the goddess of the lake at a temple built on small strip of land. Afterward, go up to Munduk Village and marvel at the beautiful twin lakes. Travel along the coast of Lovina and pass its famous black sand beach, stopping for lunch (at your own expense). Continue with a visit to the old town of Singaraja, Bali's former capital city.Your next stop is a lush rainforest, where you'll take a pleasant stroll to Gigit Waterfall. End your tour with a return trip back through the magnificent scenery of Bali, eventually reaching your hotel.
Private Tour: Natural Bali and Temples Tour
At 8am you will be met at your accommodation by your private driver before heading off to your first stop, Taman Ayun Temple. You will arrive at Taman Ayun Temple around 9am. It is a big temple located in Mengwi District and Badung regency. It is from the inheritance from the empire of Mengwi with a beautiful temple building and large fishpond surrounding it. This temple has layered towers which boost into the sky with beautiful decoration being designed by Balinese architecture. At 11am you will arrive at Ulun Danu Temple or Pura Ulun Danu Bratan which is a major Balinese Hindu water temple in Bali and Indonesia. This temple was built in 1663 and it is used for offerings ceremony to the Balinese water, lake and river goddess named Dewi Danu. It is set at the Beratan lakeside with beautiful lake views and hills surrounding it. You can have lunch at the restaurants here (at your own cost). Arrive at Gitgit Waterfall at 1pm, located near Lovina and the capital city of Singaraja. To get to the waterfall take a relatively easy trek, with a wooden boardwalk over a small gorge and cool streams. Walk for a few minutes then you will reach the base. You will enjoy the spectacle of the 40 meter cascade that constantly pours into a rocky pool with a Hindu shrine that ‘guards’ the place. Known as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Jatiluwih Rice Terraces is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bali, you will arrive here at 3pm. Here you will see spectacular rice terraces unfolding from the foot of the mountain to the coastal side of Bali. Its name derives from Jati and Luwih. Jati means really and Luwih means awesome. Here is the largest and most picturesque expanse of paddies in Bali and perhaps the whole of Indonesia. The incredibly green terraces spread over a great distance. At 5pm visit a coffee, cocoa and tea plantation on your way home. The coffee is made from the beans of coffee berries which have been eaten by Luwak the Asian Palm Civet and other related civets, then passed through its digestive tract. In their digestive tracts, fermentation occurs. The coffee beans finish the journey by passing through the civet’s intestines before they defecate. After that the farmers will collect the still-intact beans from the forest floor followed by the cleaning, roasting and grounding process just like any other coffee. You will be shown the process of making this coffee and will also be able to taste all coffee and tea drinks, except for Coffee Luwak (which you can purchase). Arrive back at your accommodation around 6:30pm.
Private Tour: Jatiluwih Rice Terrace and Munduk Waterfall Tour
Your day tour begins with pickup at your accommodation in the morning by private vehicle and driver. After an approximate 1.5-hour drive, arrive at the temple on Bratan Lake, encircled by cool temperatures and sometimes fog. Soak up the tranquil atmosphere as you admire the mountain backdrop and watch traditional boats on the lake, used by local fishermen. You'll also see Twin Lakes and then visit Munduk Waterfall around midday. Just south of Singaraja, the waterfall cascades into a small lagoon on a plantation of clove, coffee, cacao, and durian trees.In the afternoon, visit the Jatiluwih Rice Terrace, the biggest rice field on Bali, located in the Tabanan regency. Part of the Subak (irrigation) UNESCO World Heritage site, this complex system combines spiritual practices, irrigation technology, and social organization. Each subak is made up of farmers whose fields are fed by the same water source and who meet to discuss how the water should be evenly distributed among the fields. The subak system is affiliated with the Tri Hita Karana Philosophy, a harmony of relationships between humans and god, humans and nature, and humans and humans. Next, head to Taman Ayun Temple, a Royal Temple of the Mengwi Empire, located in the village of Mengwi. Admire its setting surrounded by the big fish pond, making it look like it is floating on the water. Your tour ends in the evening with return to your accommodation.
Small-Group Sekumpul Waterfall Jungle Trek with Lunch
You will be picked up by your driver in an air-conditioned car from your Bali hotel. Head to Singaraja, which is approximately 3 hours from Denpasar or Ngurah Rai Airport. Arrive at the trail-head at 8am and head out with your guide. Hike about 1.25m (2km) to the Sekumpul Waterfall, the tallest waterfall in Bali. Stop at a local hot spring for a nice soak. Then, continue your trek across the river and passing neighboring villages. Take the footpath to see all seven falls. Enjoy the beauty of the jungle with its green trees and high cliffs. See the coffee plantation, rice paddies, coconut groves, clove plantations, and Balinese houses in the villages. Take a short break and some refreshing coconut milk. Return to the trail-head after your break.Sit down to an Indonesian buffet lunch. Savor the traditional flavors and relax. Visit the Hulundanu Temple by Lake Beratan. Sample traditional fruits. Return to your hotel at approximately 5pm.Itinerary: 5am: Hotel pickup 8am: Arrive at the trail-head 8:15am: Breakfast 8:30am: Begin trek to waterfall 9:30am: Swim in the hot spring 10am: Continue your hike pass rice paddies field and coffee plantation 11:30am: Take a short break and drink fresh coconut fruits 12:30pm: Enjoy lunch at the end of the trek 2pm: Visit Hulundanu Temple by Lake Beratan 5pm: Arrive back at your hotel
Lovina Dolphin and Taman Ayun Tour
Lovina Dolphin Taman Ayunl Tour— Daily departure : 03.30 AM — LOVINA beautiful black sandy beach in Singaraja place to watch DOLPHINin their natural habitat Proceed to LAKE BERATAN the cool mountain resort with ULUNDANU TEMPLE Floating temple on the lake CANDI KUNING Fruit & Vegetable Market. Can buy any kind of the Local Fruit and Vegetable during the season Visit AGRO TOURISM to see Coffee Farm, Spicy, Vanilla, Fruits Plants etc. Also here you try the famous Luwak Coffee PURA TAMAN AYUN as the official state temple of Mengwi, built in the 17th century Please Note: Price only includes car and driver. All entrance and activity fees are to be paid directly on the day.
Lovina Dolphin and Jatiluwih Tour
Lovina Dolphin and Jatiluwih Tour— Daily departure : 03.30 AM — LOVINA beautiful black sandy beach in Singaraja place to watch DOLPHINin their natural habitat Proceed to LAKE BERATAN the cool mountain resort with ULUNDANU TEMPLE Floating temple on the lake CANDI KUNING Fruit & Vegetable Market. Can buy any kind of the Local Fruit and Vegetable during the season Visit AGRO TOURISM to see Coffee Farm, Spicy, Vanilla, Fruits Plants etc. Also here you try the famous Luwak Coffee JATILUWIH as the biggest rice padi field in Bali Please Note: Price only includes car and driver. All entrance and activity fees are to be paid directly on the day.