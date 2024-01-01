Yudha Mandala Tama Monument

Singaraja

The conspicuous Yudha Mandala Tama Monument commemorates a freedom fighter killed by gunfire from a Dutch warship early in the struggle for independence.

  • Banyu Wana Amertha Waterfalls

    Banyu Wana Amertha Waterfalls

    7.76 MILES

    Newly developed as a tourist attraction in early 2018, the falls here are among the best on Bali. It’s about a 20-minute walk from the car park; a 500m…

  • High-angle view of Sekumpul waterfall.

    Sekumpul Waterfall

    8.49 MILES

    Sitting 18km southeast of Singaraja, some six or seven separate waterfalls – all fed by upland streams – pour up to 80m over cliffs in a verdant bamboo…

  • Neka Art Museum

    Neka Art Museum

    28.98 MILES

    Offering an excellent introduction to Balinese art, the top-notch collection is displayed in a series of pavilions and halls. Don't miss the multiroom…

  • Pura Luhur Batukau

    Pura Luhur Batukau

    18.5 MILES

    On the slopes of Gunung Batukau, Pura Luhur Batukau was the state temple when Tabanan was an independent kingdom. It has a seven-roofed meru (multiroofed…

  • Pura Kehen

    Pura Kehen

    29.63 MILES

    The state temple of the Bangli kingdom, Pura Kehen is a miniature version of Pura Besakih, Bali's most important temple. It's terraced up the hillside,…

  • Gunung Kawi.

    Gunung Kawi

    26.79 MILES

    One of Bali's oldest and most important monuments, this river-valley complex consists of 10 huge candi (shrines) cut out of rock faces. Each is believed…

  • The Sacred Cattle Egrets (Bubulcus Ibis) Of Petulu Come To Roost And Nest In The Trees Each Night, Ubud, Bali. (Photo By: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Petulu

    29.47 MILES

    Every evening beginning after 5pm, up to 20,000 big herons fly in to Petulu, a village about 2.5km north of Jl Raya Ubud, squabbling over the prime…

  • Empty pagoda in Casuarina forest, Kebun Raya Eya Karya Botanical Gardens, Candikuning, Bali, Indonesia

    Bali Botanic Garden

    12.64 MILES

    This garden is a showplace. Established in 1959 as a branch of the national botanic gardens at Bogor, near Jakarta, it covers more than 154 hectares on…

3. Pura Jagat Natha

0.59 MILES

Singaraja's main temple, the largest in northern Bali, is not usually open to foreigners. You can appreciate its size and admire the carved stone…

4. Gedong Kirtya Library

1.57 MILES

This small historical library was established in 1928 by Dutch colonialists and named after the Sanskrit for 'to try'. It has a collection of lontar …

5. Museum Buleleng

1.59 MILES

Museum Buleleng recalls the life of the last radja (rajah; prince) of Buleleng, Pandji Tisna, who is credited with developing tourism in Lovina to the…

6. Sangsit

4.45 MILES

About 6km northeast of Singaraja is an excellent example of the colourful architectural style of north Bali. Sangsit's Pura Beji is a temple for the subak…

7. Pura Dalem Jagaraga

5.13 MILES

In the village of Jagaraga, Pura Dalem is a small, interesting temple with delightful sculptured panels along its front wall. On the outer wall, look for…