Banyu Wana Amertha Waterfalls

Newly developed as a tourist attraction in early 2018, the falls here are among the best on Bali. It’s about a 20-minute walk from the car park; a 500m trail, which is paved only with concrete stones and logs, winds through a village and coffee plantation. You'll eventually arrive at a large sign, where the path diverges to four separate cascades. Touches like colourful shrubs, bamboo huts and bridges make them especially Insta-worthy. Get here before the crowds catch on.

The entrance to Banyu Wana Amertha is on a small road 3km north of Lake Buyan. It's easy enough to get to by motorbike if you're already in the area, but if coming from elsewhere on Bali, hiring a private driver to get you there is best. Bayu Sunrise can pick you up from anywhere on the island and will accompany you on the trails down to the falls; Bayu is related to many locals in the the village, so you'll be in good hands (700,000Rp for a car of up to six passengers from Ubud or Lovina).