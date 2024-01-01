About 2km east of Munduk, look for signs for this waterfall (aka Tanah Braak) along the road. Though the signs say the trail is 700m long, it seems to be an underestimate. This is the easiest waterfall to access in the area without a map or guide – though in recent years, it's decreased in size.
Munduk Waterfall
Central Mountains
