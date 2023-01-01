Pura Ulun Danu Bratan

An iconic image of Bali, depicted on the 50,000Rp note, this important Hindu-Buddhist temple was founded in the 17th century. It is dedicated to Dewi Danu, the goddess of the waters, and is built on small islands. Pilgrimages and ceremonies are held here to ensure that there is a supply of water for farmers all over Bali as part of the Unesco-recognised subak system. Incredibly popular, you'll need to dodge selfie sticks unless you set out early.

The tableau includes classical Hindu thatch-roofed meru (multi-tiered shrines) reflected in the water and silhouetted against the often cloudy mountain backdrop.

Unfortunately, there’s a bit of a sideshow atmosphere here: animals, including some very sad-eyed deer, are apparently being held here before ritual sacrifices, and the car park is lined with souvenir stalls. You can escape the masses by renting a pedal boat shaped like a deformed swan (100,000Rp) or taking a guided canoe tour (200,000Rp).