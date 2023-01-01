Jatiluwih Rice Fields

At Jatiluwih, which means ‘truly marvellous’, you'll be rewarded with vistas of centuries-old rice terraces that exhaust your ability to describe green. The terraces have received Unesco World Heritage status in recognition of the ancient rice-growing culture. You’ll understand why by viewing the panorama from the narrow, twisting 18km road leading in and out of town, but do get out for a rice-field walk. Follow the water as it runs through channels and bamboo pipes from one plot to the next.

There’s a road toll for visitors.