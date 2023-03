In the secluded, picturesque highlands north of Munduk, a 15-minute hike down natural, bamboo-railed stairs leads to this powerful pair of cascades. Enjoy the view of them tumbling some 35m into the large natural pool that's warmed by the morning sun and is the perfect temperature for a swim.

Look for the signs along the main road and continue about 3km to the car park. The road is treacherous, so hiring a guide/driver like Bayu Sunrise is best if you're not comfortable on a motorbike.