The state temple of the Bangli kingdom, Pura Kehen is a miniature version of Pura Besakih, Bali's most important temple. It's terraced up the hillside, with a flight of steps leading to the beautifully decorated entrance. The first courtyard has a huge banyan tree with a kulkul (hollow tree-trunk drum used to sound warnings) entwined in its branches and the inner courtyard has an 11-roof meru (multitiered shrine). Other shrines have thrones for the Hindu trinity: Brahma, Shiva and Vishnu.

Pura Kehen is located in Cempaga, 2km north of Bangli's town centre.