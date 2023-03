The exterior wall of this fascinating temple of the dead features vivid relief carvings of evil-doers getting their just desserts in the afterlife. One panel addresses the lurid fate of adulterers (men in particular may find the viewing uncomfortable). Other panels portray sinners as monkeys, while another is a good representation of sinners begging to be spared the fires of hell. It's in Kawan, 3km south of the Bangli's town centre.