Who can resist a sight called Crazy Buffalo Temple? Although not an imposing structure, it's famous for its much-weathered 3m-high statue, known as the Giant of Pejeng, thought to be approximately 700 years old. Details are sketchy, but it may represent Bima, a hero of the Mahabharata, dancing on a dead body, as in a myth related to the Hindu Shiva cult. The temple is in Pejeng, 5km east of central Ubud.