Dating from 1329, this temple in Pejeng, 5km east of central Ubud, is visited by young couples who pray at the stone lingam and yoni. Also in the compound is a large stone urn, with elaborate but worn carvings of gods and demons searching for the elixir of life in a depiction of the Mahabharata tale 'Churning the Sea of Milk'. The temple is located on a small paved lane running west of the main road.