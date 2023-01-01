Set amid rice terraces, this 25m-long carved cliff face next to the Sungai Petanu is believed to be the remnants of a 14th-century hermitage. Even if your interest in carved Hindu art is minor, the site is attractive and you're likely to have it all to yourself. Apart from the figure of Ganesha, elephant-headed son of Shiva, most scenes depict scenes of everyday life. From the site entrance, a 300m walk on a gently inclined path goes to the carvings.

You can walk between Yeh Pulu and Goa Gajah, following small paths through the paddy fields, but you might need to pay a local to guide you. By car or bicycle, look for the signs to ‘Relief Yeh Pulu’ or ‘Villa Yeh Pulu’, east of Goa Gajah.