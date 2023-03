Located 1.4km north of Blahbatuh's massive Kebo Iwa statue, this roadside temple compound has Bukit Dharma (Dharma Hill) as a backdrop. Climb up the hill to reach a hilltop shrine featuring a stone statue of the six-armed goddess of death and destruction, Durga, killing a demon-possessed water buffalo. Temple minders will usually meet you at the gate to take a donation and provide you with a sash to wear during your visit.