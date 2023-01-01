Setia Darma House of Mask and Puppets

This is one of the best museums in the Ubud area, home to more than 7000 ceremonial masks and puppets from Bali, other parts of Indonesia, Asia and beyond. All are beautifully displayed in a series of renovated historic buildings. Among the many treasures, look for the amazing Barong Landung puppets and the Kamasan paintings. There's also a large collection of puppets from other countries. The museum is about 2km northeast of the main Mas crossroads.